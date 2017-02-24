BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2017: Lisa from She Can Play Mums gets ready for first-round debut
What it means to play in the People's Cup
- From the section Get Inspired - England
Lisa from the She Can Play Mums gets ready for her debut in the FA People's Cup, which kicks off this weekend.
You can find out how these mums and more than 40,000 other players get on in the FA People's Cup with our live text commentaries on the following days:
Friday, 24 February - from 18:00 GMT
Saturday, 25 February- from 10:00 GMT
Sunday, 26 February- from 10:00 GMT
If you're competing in the FA People's Cup, please share videos and pictures of your best goals, celebrations and funny moments using #PeoplesCup on social media. The best ones might even make it onto an FA People's Cup programme on BBC iPlayer!
More FA People's Cup videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired