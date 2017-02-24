BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2017: Lisa from She Can Play Mums gets ready for first-round debut

What it means to play in the People's Cup

Lisa from the She Can Play Mums gets ready for her debut in the FA People's Cup, which kicks off this weekend.

You can find out how these mums and more than 40,000 other players get on in the FA People's Cup with our live text commentaries on the following days:

Friday, 24 February - from 18:00 GMT

Saturday, 25 February- from 10:00 GMT

Sunday, 26 February- from 10:00 GMT

If you're competing in the FA People's Cup, please share videos and pictures of your best goals, celebrations and funny moments using #PeoplesCup on social media. The best ones might even make it onto an FA People's Cup programme on BBC iPlayer!

