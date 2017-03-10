BBC Sport - Jo Pavey: How does a busy mum and Olympic athlete train? It's a family affair!

How does busy mum Jo Pavey train? It's a family affair!

Ever wondered how an elite athlete can combine training with a busy family life?

British long-distance runner Jo Pavey, a five-time Olympian, tells us how she solves the problem - by bringing the whole family with her.

Jo will be running the London Marathon on 23 April as she bids for selection at the distance for Team GB at the 2017 World Athletics Championships, which also take place in London this summer.

If you have been inspired by Jo and want to get into running, check out our activity guide here.

