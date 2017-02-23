FA People's Cup 2017: How you can help us make this year's tournament the best yet!

Media playback is not supported on this device FA People's Cup: Watch the best goals from 2016 finals

The kit's washed, the shinpads located, the venue's in the satnav and we're ready to go.

Yes, the FA People's Cup is back and this weekend more than 6,000 teams - with 40,000-plus players - will join battle across England in round one.

The ultimate prize is a chance to lift the trophy in your category at the FA Cup final in May, but equally important is the opportunity to play with your mates and enjoy the fun and banter of the nation's biggest five-a-side competition.

Here at BBC Sport, we'll be running three sessions of live text commentary across the weekend:

FRIDAY: 1800-2100 GMT

Under-14 boys / Under-16 boys (from 18:30)

SATURDAY: 1000-1800 GMT

Adult females / Female Vets (AM - from 10:30) - Male Vets / Walking Football (PM - from 14:30)

SUNDAY: 1000-1800 GMT

Under-14 girls / Under-16 girls (AM - from 10:30) - Adult Male (PM - from 14:30)

And it's the players and managers of the teams involved that can help us bring together all the best stories from across the weekend (and from categories such as higher education and disability, some of whose games have already been played this week).

There are 178 venues hosting first-round games, so alongside the filming that we're doing at selected centres, we want to see and share your stories of footballing glory or epic failure from right across the country.

From the smallest details of preparation - say, a loving close-up of that crucial bacon sandwich or lacing up your lucky boots - to the view from your house, chants in the car (keep 'em clean, please!), rousing team-talk or celeb-spotting, we want to see you in pre-match mode.

And then, of course, the match action: the cat-like saves, the missed sitters, the worldies and world-beating celebrations that make the People's Cup such a great celebration of football.

So please share your videos and pictures using #PeoplesCup on social media or email them to getinspired@bbc.co.uk - the best ones might even make it onto an FA People's Cup programme on BBC iPlayer. See you out there and good luck!