The 76-year-old rugby player who tackles trees
Avid rugby fan John Goldman only started playing the game aged 50. Now 76, he's played more than 440 times for Mill Hill RFC, is still going strong in the forwards and tackles trees for practice while out walking his dog.
Watch John explain how rugby has made such a difference to his life...
