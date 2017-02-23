BBC Sport - The 76-year-old rugby player: Mill Hill RFC's John Goldman

The 76-year-old rugby player who tackles trees

Avid rugby fan John Goldman only started playing the game aged 50. Now 76, he's played more than 440 times for Mill Hill RFC, is still going strong in the forwards and tackles trees for practice while out walking his dog.

Watch John explain how rugby has made such a difference to his life...

If you wanted to get involved in rugby union and find a local club, check out our Get Inspired guide and follow John's amazing example!

Video courtesy of England Rugby - read more about John's story on their website.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

The 76-year-old rugby player who tackles trees

Video

From East London streets to ski career

Video

Discover Scotland's 'school of rugby'

Video

The mums taking on the FA People's Cup

Video

The uniquely Australian sport of Physie

  • From the section News
Video

Would Sam Tomkins try morris dancing?

Video

'The room is bursting with passion'

Video

'I really need fixing'

Video

Skydivers compete in wind tunnel

  • From the section News
Audio

Run or swim? Olympians debate benefits

Video

'Rugby is an amazing sport for women'

Video

How dry ski slopes inspired a generation

Video

'I thought I'd never play football again'

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired