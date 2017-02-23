Avid rugby fan John Goldman only started playing the game aged 50. Now 76, he's played more than 440 times for Mill Hill RFC, is still going strong in the forwards and tackles trees for practice while out walking his dog.

Watch John explain how rugby has made such a difference to his life...

If you wanted to get involved in rugby union and find a local club, check out our Get Inspired guide and follow John's amazing example!

Video courtesy of England Rugby - read more about John's story on their website.