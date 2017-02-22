England manager Gareth Southgate gives his top tips for five-a-side football before the first round of the 2017 FA People's Cup.

You can find out how more than 40,000 other players get on in the FA People's Cup with our live text commentaries on the following days:

Friday, 24 February - from 18:00 GMT

Saturday, 25 February - from 10:00

Sunday, 26 February - from 10:00