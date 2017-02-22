BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Gareth Southgate's top tips for five-a-side football
FA People's Cup tips... from Southgate!
- From the section Get Inspired
England manager Gareth Southgate gives his top tips for five-a-side football before the first round of the 2017 FA People's Cup.
You can find out how more than 40,000 other players get on in the FA People's Cup with our live text commentaries on the following days:
Friday, 24 February - from 18:00 GMT
Saturday, 25 February - from 10:00
Sunday, 26 February - from 10:00
More FA People's Cup videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired