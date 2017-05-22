BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Cancer survivor Kelly Harrop loves to run, despite missing a third of her lung
The runner missing a third of her lung
- From the section Get Inspired
Kelly Harrop, who is missing a third of her lung after a battle with cancer in 2015, still loves to run.
