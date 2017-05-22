BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Cancer survivor Kelly Harrop loves to run, despite missing a third of her lung

The runner missing a third of her lung

Kelly Harrop, who is missing a third of her lung after a battle with cancer in 2015, still loves to run.

If you want to find out about how to get into running, read our Get Inspired guide.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

The runner missing a third of her lung

Video

Learn Andy Murray's quick reaction drills

Video

The capital city banishing cars

  • From the section News
Video

Best goals from FA People's Cup finals

Video

You're only as old as your shorts' colour

Video

#IRunFor campaign links summer of athletics

Video

Player scores 'Gerrard' screamer in FA People's Cup

Video

Find your Inner Warrior with rugby union

Video

How do you win in surfing?!

  • From the section News
Video

How Paralympian archer John Stubbs was saved

Video

Boxing gives children structure - Lewis

Video

Bend It Like Granny

  • From the section News
Video

People's Cup magic: Epic shootouts, skills and dads

Video

'It's faster than getting the bus'

  • From the section News
Video

The sport for people who can't see

  • From the section News
Video

Inspiring parkrun finisher takes on her biggest challenge yet

Video

Blade runner girl has new limb, for now

  • From the section News

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Yoga in Action

Yoga
Young ballet dancers

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired