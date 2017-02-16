BBC Sport - Snow-Camp apprentice Jonjoe says skiing has changed him
'Skiing wasn't available for me'
Get Inspired
Working directly with youth service providers and projects, UK charity Snow-Camp is inspiring young people across the country to find purpose and achievement through skiing and snowboarding programmes.
Young people like Jonjoe have been able to learn a snowsport and, ultimately, have access to a career in an industry that might otherwise have not been available to them.
