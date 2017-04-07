BBC Sport - Street cricket: Haseeb Hameed helps promote different form of the game

Kick-start your career with street cricket

England international and street cricket fan Haseeb Hameed says it is possible to go from playing with a tape ball to playing at the highest level.

Find out more about Street Cricket here and, if you would like to find out more about how to get into cricket, read our special guide.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Kick-start your career with street cricket

Video

How a car boot sale launched skiing star's career

Video

From Afghan amputee to Arsenal player

  • From the section News
Video

Paveley: I want to show that women can get into motorsport

  • From the section Wales
Video

FA People's Cup goals analysed by Kilbane

Video

Boxing classes to fight off chronic illness

  • From the section News
Video

Team BRIT: From military to motorsport

  • From the section News
Video

Dancing in the slums: Kenya's rising ballet star

  • From the section News
Video

From eating disorder to ironman triathlon

Video

How Bournemouth are getting more girls & women playing football

Video

World's first table tennis coach with Down's syndrome

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired