BBC Sport - Lennox Lewis: Boxing gives kids structure, says former world heavyweight champion

Boxing gives children structure - Lewis

As Anthony Joshua prepares to take on Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday, former world heavyweight boxing champion Lennox Lewis says the sport helps to give young people structure.

If you'd like to find out how to get into boxing, take a look at the Get Inspired guide.

