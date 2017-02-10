BBC Sport - Scottish Rugby: how schools programme is boosting union's grassroots
Discover Scotland's 'school of rugby'
- From the section Get Inspired
Scottish Rugby's head of youth Colin Thomson and development officer Colin Sturgeon explain how they are getting boys and girls involved in rugby union with their 'School of Rugby' programme.
At St Andrew's in east Glasgow - one school in the scheme that sits in a traditional football heartland - the coaches take 11 to 14-year-olds through drills and skills and tell us why a structured fixture list can build confidence and retain children in the sport for life.
Find out more about getting involved in rugby union with our Get Inspired guide.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired