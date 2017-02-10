BBC Sport - Scottish Rugby: how schools programme is boosting union's grassroots

Discover Scotland's 'school of rugby'

Scottish Rugby's head of youth Colin Thomson and development officer Colin Sturgeon explain how they are getting boys and girls involved in rugby union with their 'School of Rugby' programme.

At St Andrew's in east Glasgow - one school in the scheme that sits in a traditional football heartland - the coaches take 11 to 14-year-olds through drills and skills and tell us why a structured fixture list can build confidence and retain children in the sport for life.

Find out more about getting involved in rugby union with our Get Inspired guide.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Discover Scotland's 'school of rugby'

Video

The best FA People's Cup team names

Video

'Rugby is an amazing sport for women'

Video

'The room is bursting with passion'

Video

'I really need fixing'

Video

Skydivers compete in wind tunnel

  • From the section News
Audio

Run or swim? Olympians debate benefits

Video

'Screamers' & 'worldies': People's Cup best goals

Video

Helen Housby on why she chose netball

Video

How dry ski slopes inspired a generation

Video

The netball team where no one scores

  • From the section News
Video

Weightlifter Jones targeting 2018 games

  • From the section Wales

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired