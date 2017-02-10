BBC Sport - Super League's Sam Tomkins v Activity Finder: Would Wigan star try morris dancing?
Would Sam Tomkins try morris dancing?
Wigan Warriors star Sam Tomkins has been forced to sit out the start of the Super League season because of injury - so we asked him what other activities he might like to try from the Get Inspired Activity Finder.
Would he try morris dancing, canoeing or pilates?
