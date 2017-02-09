BBC Sport - She Rallies: Judy Murray helps launch female tennis coaching campaign
'The room is bursting with passion'
- From the section Get Inspired
Judy Murray and guest speakers from women's sport and sport media launch She Rallies - a plan devised with the LTA to boost participation in female tennis across the UK.
Read more about the She Rallies launch weekend, here. And if you want to get involved with tennis yourself, check out our Get Inspired guide.
More FA People's Cup videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired