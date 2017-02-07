BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2017: The best five-a-side team names so far
The best FA People's Cup team names
- From the section Get Inspired
BBC Get Inspired profiles some of the best team five-a-side team names submitted to the 2017 FA People's Cup so far.
If you think you can do better, why not sign up your own team to this year's competition?
Don't hang around though - the deadline is Sunday, 19 February.
More FA People's Cup videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired