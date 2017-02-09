National Schools Snowsport Week: Chance for children to learn to ski & snowboard

The first National Schools Snowsport Week took place in 2016, with 149 schools and 1,066 schoolchildren involved

Snow slopes across England are set to offer free or heavily discounted activities as part of the second National Schools Snowsport Week, which runs from 24-30 April.

Twenty slopes across the country will offer taster ski and snowboard sessions as part of the Snowsport England initiative, which encourages schools to introduce their pupils to snowsports.

The week is targeted at individual pupils or full classes at primary and secondary schools, as well as sixth form colleges across England.

I wish every child could have the chance to give snow sports a go and enjoy that feeling of sliding down a slope, adrenalin rushing through your body Graham Bell Five-time Olympian and Ski Sunday presenter

"National Schools Snowsport Week is a great way to give young people who may not have considered skiing or snowboarding before the chance to give them a go," said GB Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller.

"Both sports have so much to give socially and are a great way to stay active."

The initiative aims to develop schoolchildren's skills and abilities and increases school participation in snowsports at all levels. For some it will be their first time on skis or a snowboard. For others it could be an opportunity to try racing, freestyle or skicross.

Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards is another ambassador for the week. The ski jumper competed in the 1988 Winter Olympics and went on to become a national hero, with a film about his story released last year.

"I started skiing when I was 13 and have lived and breathed it for my whole life," he said.

"Trust me, it is worth giving it a go and having fun with your friends. Speak to your teacher and get them to sign your school up to National Schools Snowsport Week."

Find out more about how you can get involved here.

Participating slopes include: