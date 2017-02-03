BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Former NFL star Osi Umenyiora's hilarious keepy-uppy challenge
NFL Show's Osi attempts keepy-uppies
- From the section Get Inspired
Osi Umenyiora from the NFL Show takes on the keepy-uppy challenge and Jason Bell explains how you can enter your five-a-side team into the 2017 FA People's Cup.
Entries to the 2017 FA People's Cup are now open and you can sign up here.
