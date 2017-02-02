BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Meet the four people selected for the RideLondon Fixing Challenge

'I really need fixing'

Craig Russell, Cherry Kelly, Adrian Higham and Maureen Webber all have one thing in common - they want help to get fit and healthy.

The quartet have been selected from more than 2,000 people who applied to be part of the Fixing Challenge for the 2017 RideLondon.

