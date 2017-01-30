BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations: England's Danielle Waterman says rugby is 'an amazing sport for women'

'Rugby is an amazing sport for women'

England's Danielle Waterman encourages you to try rugby and "challenge yourself to do something you thought you never could do" before the Women's Six Nations.

If you'd like to find out more about getting into rugby, have a look at our special guide.

