BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Ray Westbrook's amazing story

'I thought I'd never play football again'

Amputee footballer Ray Westbrook once thought he would never play football again - here is his amazing story.

Entries to the 2017 FA People's Cup are now open and you can find out all the details here.

WATCH MORE: Ray Westbrook scores brilliant People's Cup goal

More FA People's Cup videos

Video

'I thought I'd never play football again'

Video

'Screamers' & 'worldies': People's Cup best goals

Video

Get involved in the FA People's Cup

Video

Sign up for the FA People's Cup

Video

Win your way to the FA Cup Final

Video

Are you up for a People's Cup challenge?

Video

Pompey Amputees score amazing goal

Video

Football helps girls find different path

Video

Dan Walker's keepy-uppy masterclass

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired