BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Ray Westbrook's amazing story
'I thought I'd never play football again'
- From the section Get Inspired
Amputee footballer Ray Westbrook once thought he would never play football again - here is his amazing story.
Entries to the 2017 FA People's Cup are now open and you can find out all the details here.
WATCH MORE: Ray Westbrook scores brilliant People's Cup goal
More FA People's Cup videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired