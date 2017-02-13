BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Danny Mills on how to achieve cup glory
Your chance for People's Cup glory
- From the section Get Inspired
Danny Mills says that the 2017 People's Cup offers a "magnificent" chance to win something with your own team - so get involved and sign up now!
Hurry though, entries are only open until Sunday, 19 February, and you can find out all the details here.
More FA People's Cup videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired