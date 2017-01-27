BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Watch the best goals from 2016 finals
'Screamers' & 'worldies': People's Cup best goals
- From the section Get Inspired
Watch a "screamer," a "worldy" and the rest of the best goals from the 2016 FA People's Cup finals.
Entries for the 2017 FA People's Cup are now open and you can find out all the details here.
