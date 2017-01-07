BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2017: England & Arsenal's Alex Scott wants you to sign up
Are you up for a People's Cup challenge?
- From the section Get Inspired
Arsenal's Alex Scott explains how you can enter your five-a-side team into the 2017 FA People's Cup and win a chance to go to the FA Cup final.
Entries are now open and you can find out all the details here.
