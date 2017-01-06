BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2017: Gary Lineker invites you to enter the free five-a-side competition
Win your way to the FA Cup Final - Lineker
- From the section Get Inspired
Gary Lineker explains how you can sign up to the biggest five-a-side football tournament in the UK - the FA People's Cup 2017.
Join up with your team and you could win your way onto the hallowed Wembley Stadium turf at half-time during the FA Cup Final.
Entries are now open and you can find out all the details here.
