BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2017: Gary Lineker invites you to enter the free five-a-side competition

Win your way to the FA Cup Final - Lineker

Gary Lineker explains how you can sign up to the biggest five-a-side football tournament in the UK - the FA People's Cup 2017.

Join up with your team and you could win your way onto the hallowed Wembley Stadium turf at half-time during the FA Cup Final.

Entries are now open and you can find out all the details here.

