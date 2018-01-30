BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2018: Meet a team who has played in the free five-a-side competition
Football helps girls find different path
There are some amazing stories behind those who take part in the FA People's Cup.
Meet Tuff FC for example, who used the free five-a-side competition as part of their ongoing battle against radicalisation.
