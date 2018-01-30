BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2018: Meet a team who has played in the free five-a-side competition

Football helps girls find different path

There are some amazing stories behind those who take part in the FA People's Cup.

Meet Tuff FC for example, who used the free five-a-side competition as part of their ongoing battle against radicalisation.

Find out how to get into the 2018 FA People's Cup here.

