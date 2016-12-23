BBC Sport - Sports Personality of the Year: Denise Lewis and Darren Campbell say a #BigThankYou to a boxing club volunteer

Boxing club volunteer Gillian's day was made when she had a surprise video call from two gold medallists.

Denise Lewis and Darren Campbell were just some of the stars who took part in the #BigThankYou at the event in Birmingham.

