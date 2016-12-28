BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Eddie van Hoof reflects on his career in British Gymnastics
Award winner Van Hoof's life in gymnastics
- From the section Get Inspired
He guided Max Whitlock to two gold medals at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and now Eddie van Hoof has been named UK Coach of the Year.
A gymnast in his younger years, Eddie looks back on a lifetime in British gymnastics.
