Have you ever dreamed of playing in the FA Cup?

BBC Get Inspired has again teamed up with the Football Association and the country's leading small-pitch football providers to launch the 2017 FA People's Cup, a free five-a-side knockout competition that gives the people of England the chance to play in their version of the FA Cup.

From Sunday League regulars to folk who have only kicked a ball in their back yard, the tournament offers everyone the opportunity to follow in the path of legends on the road to cup glory.

Who is it for?

The FA People's Cup welcomes male, female and disability players across 16 categories - ranging from under-14s to veterans (over-35s). It also features the increasingly popular walking football, which caters for those who enjoy playing the beautiful game at a slightly more sedate pace.

It is open to established five-a-side teams as well as individuals, who will have the opportunity to form teams at special 'squad-building' events before the tournament. So if you have been looking for an excuse to get back into football, this is for you.

The FA People's Cup - categories U14 (male) U14 (female) U16 (male) U16 (female) Adults (male) Adults (female) Higher Education (male) Higher Education (female) Veterans (over-35s, male) Veterans (over-35s, female) Walking (50+ and mixed) Disability (youth mixed) Disability Premiership (male) Disability Championship (male) Disability Division One (male) Disability (female)

The BBC will be following the competition every step of the way - and entrants should not be surprised if they spot a few celebrity teams lining up in opposition. BBC cameras will be visiting different venues throughout to capture the action.

How does it work?

The competition will take place over three rounds. The first round will be on the weekend of 25-26 February. Teams that progress beyond round one will qualify for regional semi-finals on 25-26 February, with the grand finals to follow in April.

Disability players who want to take part can do so by emailing info@thefapeoplescup.com with their name, location, details of disability and contact details to receive more information on local venues.

Have a look at the terms & conditions and if you want to brush up on the five-a-side rules, download the FA SSF Laws of the Game.

