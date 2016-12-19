BBC Sport - Sports Personality of the Year: Jessica Ennis-Hill & Darren Campbell team up to give a #BigThankYou

'We need more people like you helping sport'

Jessica Ennis-Hill and Darren Campbell team up to give a #BigThankYou to an athletics volunteer at Sports Personality of the Year.

Find out how you can get into volunteering with our special guide

More #BigThankYou videos

Video

'We need more people like you helping sport'

Video

Daley thanks Plymouth volunteer

Video

'You're all massive stars - thank you'

Video

Lutalo shatters TV magic on red carpet

Video

'Without you I wouldn't be a champion'

Video

'I'd give every Unsung Hero the biggest hug'

Video

'It's important volunteers are recognised'

Video

Young personality Robinson thanks coach

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Winter Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired