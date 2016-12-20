BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Stars say a #BigThankYou to volunteers

Stars say a #BigThankYou to volunteers

Watch what happens when England manager Gareth Southgate and more surprise volunteers with a phone call from Sports Personality of the Year.

"Southgate, Gareth", Jessica Ennis-Hill, Ryan Giggs, Kadeena Cox, Mark Foster, Jody Cundy, and Lutalo Muhammad were just some of the stars who took part in the #BigThankYou at the event in Birmingham.

