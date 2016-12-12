BBC Sport - BBC Unsung Hero 2016: Devonport boxing coach John Friend wins South West award
'He just cares about everyone'
- From the section Get Inspired
John Friend - the head coach at Devonport Amateur Boxing Club in Plymouth - is this year's winner of the BBC Unsung Hero award for the South West.
Since joining the club four years ago, John has trained youngsters - many with difficult backgrounds at home or school or who have suffered from bullying - with some achieving national recognition.
The club has also contributed to a reduction in anti-social behaviour in the area.
