BBC Sport - BBC Unsung Hero 2016: Devonport boxing coach John Friend wins South West award

'He just cares about everyone'

John Friend - the head coach at Devonport Amateur Boxing Club in Plymouth - is this year's winner of the BBC Unsung Hero award for the South West.

Since joining the club four years ago, John has trained youngsters - many with difficult backgrounds at home or school or who have suffered from bullying - with some achieving national recognition.

The club has also contributed to a reduction in anti-social behaviour in the area.

If you want to find out more about getting into boxing, read our inclusive guide.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

'He just cares about everyone'

Video

Lutalo shatters TV magic on red carpet

Video

'Without you I wouldn't be a champion'

Video

How boxing coach is tackling knife crime

Video

Go Ski Go Board!

Video

'We wouldn't be here without her'

Video

'I'd give every Unsung Hero the biggest hug'

Video

'Football is for everybody'

Video

It means everything to me - Unsung Hero

Video

'Everybody can shoot and everybody can defend'

Video

Freestyle football: learn 'the head balance'

Video

Using your park as a free gym

Video

'The club wouldn't be here without him' - Unsung Hero

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Winter Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired