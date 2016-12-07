Volunteer boxing coach Michael Harris took over the running of the Double Jab boxing club in Lewisham two years ago and has won this year's BBC Unsung Hero award for London.

In an area troubled by gang violence and knife crime, he has helped 19 youngsters with minor criminal records to get into steady employment.

And by offering training and facilities to more than 250 people who use the gym every week, he continues to provide a safe space for young people to channel their energy away from the street.

If you want to find out more about getting into boxing, read our inclusive guide.