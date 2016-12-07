BBC Sport - BBC Unsung Hero 2016: Lewisham boxing coach Michael Harris wins London award
How boxing coach is tackling knife crime
- From the section Get Inspired
Volunteer boxing coach Michael Harris took over the running of the Double Jab boxing club in Lewisham two years ago and has won this year's BBC Unsung Hero award for London.
In an area troubled by gang violence and knife crime, he has helped 19 youngsters with minor criminal records to get into steady employment.
And by offering training and facilities to more than 250 people who use the gym every week, he continues to provide a safe space for young people to channel their energy away from the street.
If you want to find out more about getting into boxing, read our inclusive guide.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired