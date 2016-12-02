BBC Sport - BBC Unsung Hero 2016: Nottingham boxing coach Marcellus Baz wins East Midlands award

'He's changed my life so much, I can't explain it'

Marcellus Baz had a tough start in life. At 23, his boxing career was ended when he was stabbed by a rival gang member in Nottingham. But he went on to found a boxing club and has spent 20 years steering youngsters away from dangers of gang life and crime.

Now Marcellus, 41, has won the BBC Unsung Hero award for 2016 for the East Midlands.

He gives up 30 hours a week for free at the Nottingham School of Boxing, taking referrals from probation, youth offending and social services.

If you want to find out more about getting into boxing, read our inclusive guide.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

'He's changed my life so much, I can't explain it'

Video

Lutalo shatters TV magic on red carpet

Video

'Without you I wouldn't be a champion'

Video

How boxing coach is tackling knife crime

Video

Go Ski Go Board!

Video

'We wouldn't be here without her'

Video

'I'd give every Unsung Hero the biggest hug'

Video

'Football is for everybody'

Video

It means everything to me - Unsung Hero

Video

'Everybody can shoot and everybody can defend'

Video

Freestyle football: learn 'the head balance'

Video

Using your park as a free gym

Video

'The club wouldn't be here without him' - Unsung Hero

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Winter Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired