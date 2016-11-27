BBC Sport - BBC Unsung Hero 2016: Cycling coach Steve Binks wins North East award
- From the section Get Inspired
Steve Binks, who has been coaching and inspiring children and adults at Cleveland Wheelers for more than 40 years, wins the BBC Unsung Hero award for the North East.
In his time at the club he has set up the league 2000, a competition for under 18s which has been running for 20 years. He has also been responsible for two Tour de Yorkshire events.
