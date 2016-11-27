BBC Sport - BBC Unsung Hero 2016: Cycling coach Steve Binks wins North East award

It means everything to me - Unsung Hero

Steve Binks, who has been coaching and inspiring children and adults at Cleveland Wheelers for more than 40 years, wins the BBC Unsung Hero award for the North East.

In his time at the club he has set up the league 2000, a competition for under 18s which has been running for 20 years. He has also been responsible for two Tour de Yorkshire events.

If you want to find out more about getting into cycling, read our inclusive guide.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

It means everything to me - Unsung Hero

Video

Lutalo shatters TV magic on red carpet

Video

'Without you I wouldn't be a champion'

Video

How boxing coach is tackling knife crime

Video

Go Ski Go Board!

Video

'We wouldn't be here without her'

Video

'I'd give every Unsung Hero the biggest hug'

Video

'Football is for everybody'

Video

'Everybody can shoot and everybody can defend'

Video

Freestyle football: learn 'the head balance'

Video

Using your park as a free gym

Video

'The club wouldn't be here without him' - Unsung Hero

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Winter Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired