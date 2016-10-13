BBC Sport - Jessica Ennis-Hill wants to help people be more active and find a way into sport

Ennis-Hill wants you to get active

Jessica Ennis-Hill wants to help people be more active and find a way into sport - starting with two fun days combining music and running.

The events - at Chatsworth House and Windsor Great park - are aimed at a wide audience, says Ennis- Hill; "mum's with the buggies, families, serious runners and people who have never put on trainers before."

"I've seen the benefits you have from being active and being healthy," she adds.

"So for me it's about communicating my experiences about keeping fit with the general public - to help people take those first steps to being more active than they already are and finding a way into sport."

Find out how anyone can get involved with just about any sport with our special guides.

