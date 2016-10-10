Naomi Cavaday started playing tennis when she was four years old, and initially liked the individual aspect of the sport.

But, as she started to have more and more success, she also started to battle with her mental health and distanced herself from friends and family.

"I was trying to run away from the relentless stress and pressure I had on myself the whole time," she said.

She told her coach, got help and now, having retired from playing in 2011, is a mental health ambassador for the Lawn Tennis Association.

World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October every year, to help raise awareness of mental health issues.