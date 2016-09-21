BBC Sport - Get Inspired: LTA's Tennis for Kids initiative 'bigger & better' in 2017 says Annabel Croft

Tennis for Kids 'bigger & better' in 2017

Former British number one Annabel Croft helped launch the 2017 Tennis for Kids campaign, which aims to help 20,000 children.

The initiative started in 2016 and is "returning in 2017 even bigger and better", says Croft.

"It gives them a bit of insight into the discipline behind tennis," added Denise, whose three children took part in the session.

Find out more about how you sign up to the Tennis for Kids campaign hereand, if you want to find out more about getting into tennis, take a look at our special guide.

