BBC Sport - Get Inspired: How cycling helped Geoff Whitington turn his life around

'I feel like I could do anything'

Geoff Whitington was 20 stone, on crutches with type 2 diabetes and in danger of losing his foot through Charcot foot - a serious complication of diabetes.

That's when his sons decided they needed to do something, dug his bicycle out of the shed and started getting him on the move.

Geoff went on to complete the Ride London 100-mile ride and says to anyone "just set a goal and you can achieve most things".

Inspired to get back on your bike? Take a look at this handy guide to find ways to get into cycling.

