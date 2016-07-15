BBC Sport - Get Inspired: 2016 Wimbledon star Marcus Willis promotes Advantage Tennis Training

Take the tennis advantage with Willis

Marcus Willis, the qualifier who played Roger Federer in the second round of Wimbledon 2016, is helping to promote the Advantage Tennis Training scheme.

The 25-year-old, with the help of his 'Will-bombs' fans, explains how the scheme - which runs sessions across the UK - can help "make you an incredible player".

READ MORE: Find out how you can get into tennis with our special guide.

  From the section Tennis
