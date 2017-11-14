BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Worcester's Chris Pennell on life as diabetic rugby professional
A day in the life of a diabetic rugby pro
- From the section Get Inspired
Worcester Warriors full-back Chris Pennell was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 19 years old - but that hasn't stopped him from a successful career in the sport that he loves.
In this exclusive insight into his world, Chris shows BBC Get Inspired's Katie Bailey how he deals with his diabetes throughout a normal day at the club and at home.
Please note that while Chris' regime supports his needs as a rugby player it won't be appropriate for everyone with diabetes. If you're in doubt please contact Diabetes UK.
Feeling inspired? Why not find out how to get into rugby union.
