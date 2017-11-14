BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Worcester's Chris Pennell on life as diabetic rugby professional

A day in the life of a diabetic rugby pro

Worcester Warriors full-back Chris Pennell was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 19 years old - but that hasn't stopped him from a successful career in the sport that he loves.

In this exclusive insight into his world, Chris shows BBC Get Inspired's Katie Bailey how he deals with his diabetes throughout a normal day at the club and at home.

Please note that while Chris' regime supports his needs as a rugby player it won't be appropriate for everyone with diabetes. If you're in doubt please contact Diabetes UK.

Feeling inspired? Why not find out how to get into rugby union.

Top videos

Video

A day in the life of a diabetic rugby pro

Video

Five best shots as Dimitrov edges past Thiem

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Goodwin scores touchdown hours after losing son

Video

Moeen & Cook dice with danger Down Under

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Kone honoured for saving life of goalkeeper

Video

Charles' excellent lob & other great WSL goals

Video

Catch of the year contender in NFL plays of the week

Video

I am in trouble with my mother - Jones

  • From the section Sport
Video

'I feel like I've been on X Factor'

Video

'I knew I was going to die' - lost-at-sea surfer returns to water

  • From the section Sport
Video

Dementia in football: Shearer has MRI scan

Video

Rugby League World Cup: Lookalikes, big hits and an intense face-off

Video

Gunter on caps, captaincy and Coleman

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired