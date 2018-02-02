BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Become fluent in Roller Derby

Roller Derby: Learn the Lingo

Does watching roller derby make you feel like a tourist in a foreign land? Fascinated but don't understand the lingo?

Like all team sports, roller derby has its own terminology. When you get started the language can seem like a barrier but it doesn't have to be, you just need to know a few key words to get going and start to understand what's going on.

These are some basic terms that will improve your roller derby experience and help you become fluent!

Fancy having a go? Go to our Roller Derby page for more information.

