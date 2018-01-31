BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Learn the rules of Roller Derby

Roller Derby: Learn the rules

Roller Derby can look like havoc on the track if you don't know the basic rules, so it's not surprising that it take seven referees to officiate a game, not to mention the several non-skating officials!

These rules will give you a basic understanding of the positions and how to score during a game.

Bette Noir, co-founder of the first roller derby league in the UK explains the rules with two of the UK's best teams, the Middlesbrough Milk Rollers and Greater Manchester's Rainy City Roller Girls.

What are you waiting for? Get your skates on and take a look at our guide to Roller Derby.

Image courtesy of Shirlaine Forest Photography

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Roller Derby: Learn the rules

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

Football helps girls find different path

Video

'It would be a massive privilege to play here'

Video

Girls in Oldham changing the face of bowls

Video

Parris v Carney: Who's got the best skills & celebration?

Video

The gym made out of melted knives

  • From the section News
Video

'It's time to tell my team-mates I'm gay'

Video

BBC Breakfast's FA People's Cup team

Video

Wockey FC - from hockey to FA People's Cup winners

Video

How to clean your bike

Video

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired