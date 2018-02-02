BBC Sport - Roller Derby: How to hit your opponent
Roller Derby: How To Hit
Making a hit in roller derby is all about getting really low, using your hips and popping or pushing your opponent out of action.
London Rollergirls skater, Tess Robinson, takes us through the many different ways to achieve this with hits and blocks.
Watch the video and you'll soon discover it's all about lower body energy. So for serious power, get squatting and lunging and you'll be pushing and popping your opponent in no time!
What are you waiting for? Get your skates on and take a look at our guide to Roller Derby.
