Making a hit in roller derby is all about getting really low, using your hips and popping or pushing your opponent out of action.

London Rollergirls skater, Tess Robinson, takes us through the many different ways to achieve this with hits and blocks.

Watch the video and you'll soon discover it's all about lower body energy. So for serious power, get squatting and lunging and you'll be pushing and popping your opponent in no time!

