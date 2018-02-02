BBC Sport - Roller Derby: How to Crabwall and Stop the Jammers
Roller Derby: How to Crabwall
Blockers can be most effective when they work together.
The London Rollergirls give us a tutorial on how to perform a successful Crabwall.
A Crabwall is a defensive wall formation, covering the track in order to stop the opposing team's Jammers from weaving through and scoring points.
There are three Blockers and a backwards-facing Blocker providing extra support and strength as the Jammer hits.
