Roller Derby: Do you have what it takes?
Core body strength and quick thinking are just a couple of things you need to be a good Roller Derby skater according to Courtney Welch, aka Bette Noir.
Bette is one of the co-founders of London Rollergirls, the UK's first roller derby league.
What are you waiting for? Get your skates on and take a look at our guide to Roller Derby.
