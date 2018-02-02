BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Do you have what it takes to be a roller derby skater?

Roller Derby: Do you have what it takes?

Core body strength and quick thinking are just a couple of things you need to be a good Roller Derby skater according to Courtney Welch, aka Bette Noir.

Bette is one of the co-founders of London Rollergirls, the UK's first roller derby league.

What are you waiting for? Get your skates on and take a look at our guide to Roller Derby.

