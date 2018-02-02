BBC Sport - Roller Derby: How to Apex Jump and escape the blockers
Roller Derby: How to Apex Jump
Get low, then get up. The Apex Jump is one of the key techniques to escaping the blockers in Roller Derby.
It's a move where the skater cuts the inside of the track by jumping over it.
It's a legal move as long as the skater jumps from in-bounds, lands in-bounds and does not make contact with any other skaters in the process.
What are you waiting for? Get your skates on and take a look at our guide to Roller Derby.
