BBC Sport - Roller Derby: How to Apex Jump and escape the blockers

Roller Derby: How to Apex Jump

Get low, then get up. The Apex Jump is one of the key techniques to escaping the blockers in Roller Derby.

It's a move where the skater cuts the inside of the track by jumping over it.

It's a legal move as long as the skater jumps from in-bounds, lands in-bounds and does not make contact with any other skaters in the process.

What are you waiting for? Get your skates on and take a look at our guide to Roller Derby.

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired