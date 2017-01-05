Get Inspired: Sign up for the FA People's Cup

Media playback is not supported on this device Wockey FC - from hockey to FA People's Cup winners

You might have seen reports about the 2017 FA People's Cup and are wondering what it is...

What is it?

It is a free five-a-side knockout competition that gives everyday folk like you and me the chance to play in their version of the FA Cup.

BBC Get Inspired, the Football Association and the country's leading small-pitch football providers have joined forces to make it happen.

From Sunday league regulars harbouring dreams of glory to people who have never even set foot on a pitch, everyone can have the chance to join up with your friends and enter football's biggest participation tournament.

Who knows, you could be like Wockey, who came together with no football experience and went all the way to lifting the cup at Wembley.

Who is it for?

Media playback is not supported on this device FA People's Cup: Football mums show daughters how it's done

The FA People's Cup welcomes male, female and disability players across 18 categories, so there's a version for everybody.

This year, we've added the increasingly popular indoor game, Futsal, as well as walking football, which caters to those who enjoy playing the beautiful game at a slightly slower pace.

The FA People's Cup - 2017 categories U14 (male) U14 (female) U16 (male) U16 (female) Futsal (16-18) Mixed Youth Adults (male) Adults (female) Higher Education (male) Higher Education (female) Veterans (over-35s, male) Veterans (over-35s, female) Walking (50+ and mixed) Disability (youth mixed) Disability Premiership (male) Disability Championship (male) Disability League (male) Disability (female)

The BBC will follow the competition every step of the way and entrants should not be surprised to come up against a few celebrity teams.

BBC cameras will also be visiting different venues to capture the action.

How does it work?

The competition will take place over three rounds - round one, the regional semi-finals and the grand finals weekend.

Have a look at the terms and conditions to get the full details. Highlights of the FA People's Cup finals will be available to watch online here at BBC Get Inspired.

If you have any queries about the competition format and rules, please contact info@thefapeoplescup.com