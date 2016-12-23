How to survive Christmas: 10 ways to beat the festive bloat

The Christmas season is well under way and over-indulgence in food and drink is hard to avoid. Here are 10 ways to shake off those festive excesses by sprinkling a little physical activity into your social diary.

1) A festive season swim

Many people taking part in a festive swim do so in fancy dress - perhaps to distract them?

Every year many brave souls take to freezing waters around the country in special Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day events and you can be raising money for charity at the same time.

If perhaps you'd prefer a slightly warmer or varied swimming experience then our swimming guide has plenty of ways you can take to the water this festive season.

2) Ceilidh

It's the season of ceilidhs, so why not birl away those winter blues with some traditional Scottish dance.

Whether it is charity fundraiser, a community group's annual bash or a Hogmanay party, you can enjoy a night of dancing, jigging and soaking up the atmosphere of a live band.

3) Walk

Step away from the TV remote and step outside to clear your head.

Simply going for a walk gets the heart pumping faster, and more blood and oxygen circulating not just to the muscles but to all the organs - including your brain.

Britain's walking charity Ramblers has a list of local walking groups, as well as mapped walking routes to help you plan your own walk.

4) Orienteering

How about getting off the beaten track with a spot of orienteering?

You can go at your own pace, so it shouldn't matter how young, old or fit you are.

The aim is to navigate your own route between a series control points using a map and sometimes a compass.

Quite a few forests have permanent orienteering courses. Alternatively find a local club on the British Orienteering or Scottish Orienteering websites.

5) Christmas yoga

Fancy something that's a bit slower pace? Why not try some festive yoga poses in your own home!

You can attempt the Christmas tree (see above), star or even an angel in this selection of moves.

And if you want to make yoga a regular part of your lifestyle in 2017 we have just the tips to help you on your way.

6) Conservation work

What better way to work up a sweat than by building paths, mending fences or planting trees?

Conservation charities are always on the look out for volunteers, for one-off days, regular outings, or even working holidays.

Here's a list for starters: The National Trust, The Conservation Volunteers, The Wildlife Trust, John Muir Trust, Forestry Commission Scotland, RSPB.

7) Ice rink

It might seem a bit scary or intimidating at first, but if you have reasonable balance, a desire to learn, you'll probably be scooting around the ice rink sooner than you think.

Why not make the most of seasonal ice rinks such as those set up in many city centres, or contact your nearest club for information about open sessions or beginner classes? The National Ice Skating Association of Great Britain and NI has a list of clubs.

Go on, who knows who you may bump into...

8) Sledging

Will every child's dream come true over the Christmas holidays with the arrival of some snow?

Kids never tire of the buzz you can get from hurtling down a hill on a bit of plastic.

So if it does snow, get a sledge and rediscover your inner child!

9) Play

While we're on the subject of children. If you have young kids or grandchildren, don't just turn them loose over the holidays; play with them.

Whether it's rounders, kite flying, swimming or bike riding, getting down with the kids can be a good way of increasing your heart rate while having fun.

Play England and Play Scotland have resources and information about playing. The Woodland Trust also has good ideas for winter play.

10) Go see the sights

Ditch the car, and see the lights on foot. Embrace the Christmas spirit by planning a night out with your family or friends to walk the streets and soak up the festive, twinkling atmosphere.

And after all this exercise, you'll have earned yourself a hot chocolate and mince pie!