BBC Sport - Golf tips for beginners: grip and chip with Tour pro Stephen Gallacher
Golf tips - how to grip and chip
- From the section Get Inspired
European Tour professional Stephen Gallacher gives BBC Scotland's Catriona Shearer a beginner's golf lesson on gripping the club and chipping the ball.
For more information about golf and opportunities to play near you, go to the inclusive Get Inspired guide.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired