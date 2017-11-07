BBC Sport - Teenager schoolgirl thanks sport for giving her confidence

'I'm more confident and enjoy myself more'

Schoolgirl Kiera tells BBC Sport a school-based scheme, which encourages youngsters to get into sport, helped her become more confident as a teenager.

Kiera, from Werneth School near Manchester, didn't enjoy PE lessons until she was encouraged by her teacher to try out a range of different sports, including DodgeBall and Zumba.

Kiera is an example of the many school girls aged 11-16 who, according to the Youth Sport Trust, struggle to stay physically active compared to boys.

If Kiera has inspired you to find out how getting active might have a positive effect on your life, or the life of a young person you know, check out our activity guides for how to get re-engaged.

