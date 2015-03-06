Get Inspired: How to get into Cricket

Media playback is not supported on this device The perfect slower ball - five tips from Australia's Sarah Aley

Cricket is a social sport that is becoming more accessible due to a variety of formats - games can be played in a host of environments, ranging from 15 minutes to five days.

It's a team sport, but the three key elements - batting, bowling, fielding - rely on individual skills.

Traditionally it's been played on a field with 11 players per side. While still popular, there are now many other ways to play newer, scintillating styles - within sports halls, local parks, playgrounds and, in some cases, cages!

If you're serious about your cricket and want to train on a regular basis, then joining a club is your best option - you'll receive professional coaching and guidance, and build your endurance and stamina as well as improving your co-ordination - all essential skills in cricket.

Here are some tips from former England batsman James Taylor and England bowler Stuart Broad to help you on your way.

The ECB Cricket Network - Play Cricket - is a mine of information to help you get involved with a club.

There are many domestic competitions that clubs enter teams into from as young as nine years old. These take place across the UK, so you can also try your relevant governing body to find a club near you in Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

You might even get to take on some England legends like Hawk Green 1st XI did back in 2013.

Twenty20

Explosive action and lurking suspense… it's a Hollywood version of cricket!

The short format (where two teams have a single 20-over maximum innings each) was created to provide a fast-paced version of the game to attract a fresh crowd, and it's been a success.

The ECB also offers a version of Twenty20 called 'Last Man Stands' which caters for those who are too busy for traditional cricket. Each team consists of eight players and sides can only be bowled out when all eight players are dismissed.

For information on how to get involved contact your local club in England, Wales,Scotland or Northern Ireland.

Women only

There's been a thrilling transformation in women's cricket in the last 20 years: more than 600 clubs in the UK now offer cricket to women and girls.

Whether you just want to play for fun or be right up there challenging for honours, there's a place for everyone.

To start playing, contact the ECB in England and Wales; in Scotland, Cricket Scotland will tell you all about its initiatives as well as contact information if you want to join a club. In Northern Ireland, contact the Northern Cricket Union.

Indoor

As we all know, the sun doesn't always shine in the UK - cricket can be rained off.

But there are several variations of indoor cricket to fall back on. Soft ball indoor cricket is played on a specially-designed 'tension net' court with a softer leather ball and in teams of eight: it's for those with no experience.

The 'hard ball' version is aimed at people who have played before: often club cricketers play in the winter as it gives players the opportunity to keep their fitness and skill levels up through the off season.

For details in England and Wales click here. If you live elsewhere in the UK, contact your local club or sports centre for more information.

Easy does it

Cricket can be complex, especially Test cricket. But quick, simple, engaging and informal variations have been developed, so if you're new to the game of cricket and looking to learn the basics - or you're simply looking for a fun way to stay fit and active - these options are for you.

All Stars Cricket is an initiative from the England and Wales Cricket Board aimed at providing children aged five to eight with a great first experience in cricket. Have a look how you can get involved here.

A popular form of easy cricket for children is 'Kwik Cricket', which focuses on developing skills while having fun. For more information visit the ECB's website. If you live elsewhere in the UK, contact your local club or sports centre for more information.

Chance 2 Shine is a sports charity that aims to give schoolchildren across the country the chance to play cricket, with some 3 million children from 11,000 UK schools taking part since 2005. For more information on their initiatives and events in your area, have a look on their website.

The Lord's Taverners provide cricket programmes across the UK. They enable young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and those with disabilities to enjoy sport. Their cricket programmes include Table Cricket, Disability Cricket Championships, and Wicketz (providing cricket sessions in areas of high deprivation).

Cage cricket

Cage cricket is an all-action, high-octane version of the sport which is aimed at giving people living in inner city areas a chance to play the game.

As the name suggests, Cage Cricket is cricket played inside a cage where players play for themselves rather than as a team.

Six players are inside the cage at one time and points are scored by the batter hitting the ball into different sections of the game, you even get chance to be the umpire!

Watch the video above for more information or click here for a more detailed explanation of the rules and cages near you.

Disability

Cricket is a highly inclusive sport with opportunities available for people with a range of disabilities. The ECB have information for deaf and hearing-impaired players, players with learning disabilities, blind players and players with physical disabilities. Email them on disabilitycricket@ecb.co.uk or contact your local county board.

Table cricket is an adaptive form of cricket played on a table tennis table. It provides a competitive game of cricket for young people with a severe physical or learning disability, particularly wheelchairs users. The national schools Table Cricket competition is organised by the Lord's Taverners with the national finals day taking place at Lord's Cricket Ground.

The England Cricket Association for the Deaf and Blind Cricket England and Wales are good websites to visit while Chance 2 Shine also offers opportunities for players with disabilities.

If you live in other areas of the UK, then contact your local cricket board for information.

You never know you might end up beating the Aussies like in the video above!

Coaching and volunteering

Whether you've played in the past or just have a keen interest in developing talent, coaching opportunities are always available.

The ECB Coach Education initiative supports the development of coaches at all levels of the game.

Cricket Scotland has all the information you need on how to become a coach and the qualifications in Scotland.

You can also try Sports Coach UK for coaching opportunities across the country. If you want to lend a hand to a club near you, find out about volunteering in England, Wales,Scotland and Northern Ireland. Join In UK can also help you find a club that needs your attention.

