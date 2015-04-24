Get Inspired: How to get into Athletics

Fast Answers Why get into athletics? Athletics offer the widest range of choice of any sport as its various disciplines provide the opportunity to throw, run or jump. Who is it for? Everyone. The different disciplines suite different body shapes and sizes. Is there a cheap option? As long as there is space for a race, you can practise athletics. What if I want a proper workout? If you are looking to work up a sweat, athletics is the activity for you as every discipline requires muscles, strength and fitness. Can I take it to another level? Join a club and start competing for them in your preferred events. Is there a disability option? The various impairment categories in athletics make the activities widely accessible. Is there a family option? Running, throwing and jumping is for everyone. Grab some props, head to the park and create your own mini athletics competition. Where can I take part? Head over to our Activity Finder for athletics events near you.

Whether you want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do, athletics can be the sport for you.

It includes a huge variety of sports which so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find a discipline that suits you.

We listed all of them below for you to have a read.

Aspire to be like: Jo Pavey

Jo Pavey won European Championships gold and Commonwealth Games bronze in 2014, just 10 months after giving birth to her second child.

She will become the first British track athlete to compete in a fifth Olympic Games after being selected to represent Team GB in Rio.

Athletics

Super Saturday was one of the UK's greatest sporting occasions but you don't have to jump 8.31m to be able to take part in athletics.

Startrack is British Athletics' flagship grassroots programme, aimed at eight to 15 year olds, giving them real athletics experiences to develop skills and helps teachers, coaches and sports leaders to provide year-round coaching and training opportunities after school, during holiday periods and at weekends.

Sportshall athletics also gives youngsters with a enjoyable way to try running, jumping and throwing activities as they take their first step into athletics and people of all ages can take part in events such as parkrun.

Take your first steps by finding your local club on the British Athletics website.

Sprint Events

Sprint disciplines include the short, sharp powerful events like the 100m and 200m. The sprint hurdles (100m for women, 110m for men) require the same explosion of speed, but with the added element of having to clear a number of barriers. There's also the one-lap 400m race and the 400m hurdles.

A packed calendar of events in stadiums and running tracks throughout the UK can be found on the Academy's website.

Middle Distance Events

Media playback is not supported on this device Get Inspired: Steve Cram on track athletics

Middle distance running relies on pacing and stamina rather than pure explosive power, but don't worry - go for a run with some friends and you'll soon see a difference.

The 800m involves running two laps around the track. In the 1500m and 3,000m tactics are everything. Go off too hard too soon and you will fade and be out of contention in the sprint finish. The 3,000m steeplechase has the added excitement of a water jump.

Long Distance Events

Going long requires stamina and mental toughness. On the track, the 5,000m and 10,000m involve covering the same ground 12-and-a-half or 25 times. It can become a real mind game. By contrast, the marathon takes place on a 26.2-mile course outside the confines of an athletics stadium.

Thousands of people take part in 10Ks, half marathons and marathons every year, take a look on the Great Run website for more.

Throwing Events

While upper-body strength is key to shot put, javelin, discus and the hammer throw, these disciplines require more than just power. Strong legs and a stable core are crucial so you can transfer your body weight and generate the acceleration required to secure a lengthy throw.

Your local club will be able to provide you with any specialist equipment to give the events a try.

Cross country

Cross-country running is a discipline that sees athletes race outdoors on grass or woodland courses. It usually takes place in the winter outside of the track-and-field season. There is no set distance but races would usually fall into the long-distance category of running. Stamina and endurance are very important, but you also need to be ready to get muddy! While predominantly an individual sport, there is often a team element to races.

Jumping Events

Do you want to learn the polished technique of the jumping disciplines? You'll develop the strength needed for take-off in long jump and triple jump and flexibility needed in high jump, to arch your back, raise you hips and clear the bar.

And who hasn't wanted to try pole vault? The extreme sport of athletics. The discipline sees strong, fast and gymnastic competitors use a pole to launch themselves upside down and over a bar which can be higher than a double-decker bus - not for the faint hearted!

Heptathlon and Decathlon

Media playback is not supported on this device Get Inspired: Denise Lewis on athletics

Did you know? Jessica Ennis started athletics with the Startrack programme as a 10 year old

Can't decide? Perhaps decathlon (men) or heptathlon (women) is for you. The heptathlon consists of seven events, while men have to compete in 10 events.

Both competitions are the ultimate athletic challenge. You'll need to have incredible stamina, along with strong running and fine throwing techniques to score as many points as possible over a multi-day competition.

Race Walking

Speed up walking and you get Race Walking.

It's a healthy sport, suitable for all ages and initial levels of fitness. It has all the cardiovascular benefits of running or jogging with very few of the risks of joint and muscle injury. There are a few dedicated Race Walking clubs but most walkers head to normal athletics clubs. All you need is a pair of trainers to get started and someone to teach you the proper technique.

Parkrun

Media playback is not supported on this device There are now almost 400 parkruns across the UK, as Sophie Raworth reports

From beginners to Olympians, anyone can take part in parkrun, a phenomenon which is taking over the UK.

Parkruns are free-to-enter, timed, 5km runs which take place in over 400 parkland sites in the UK and thousands worldwide. Anyone can take part in a parkrun, whatever your ability, so follow these links top register and find an event near you.

Disability Athletics

Media playback is not supported on this device Rhys Jones on his journey from "hopeless case" to Commonwealth medallist

Athletics uses a classification system that groups athletes based on their ability. Track events include all Olympic and Paralympic distances. Field disciplines comprise shot, discus, javelin, club throwing (for athletes with a high level of impairment), plus long jump, high jump and triple jump. Some events are specific to particular classifications. If you are looking to start in athletics, the Parallel Success programme from British Athletics offers great opportunities.

Masters Athletics

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Sport looks at the thriving British Masters scene

The wide range of activities that make up athletics means there is something for everyone - regardless of age. The British Masters Athletics Federation operates throughout the UK to encourage, organise and regulate athletics competition for anyone 35 and over. Get in contact to find out how to you can be involved.

Fell running

Fell running is a race up and down a hill, or collection of hills, in the fastest possible time. The discipline has its origins in the fells of northern Britain and has parallels with cross-country running and orienteering. Run by the Fell Runners Association, it is not for the faint hearted. Competitors need to carry survival equipment such as warm clothing and a whistle and races often require competitors to self-navigate. Races can vary in length from three miles up to marathon distance.

DIY Athletics

Schools across the UK have their own athletics competition each year at the annual sports day where kids (and parents) can try out some of the different disciplines. By adding fun elements (who doesn't love the egg and spoon race?) everyone can have some fun while learning the fundamental skills of the sport. But these don't have to be a once-a-year treat. All you need is a park and some props and you can create your own mini games whenever you like.

Coaching and Volunteering

Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles - check out this British Athletics guide!

So whether you want to help inspire children, get adults running or encourage someone to take up javelin, there will be a role for you and the uCoach can help to get you started. Sport Coach UK can also steer you in the right direction.

To find out about event or club volunteering opportunities across Britain, JoinInUK can help you find a club that needs some help. You might also like to try Volunteer Scotland or Welsh Athletics and, for Northern Ireland, visit Athletics NI and Volunteer Now.

What's next?

1. Go to our Activity Finder to get into athletics near you.

2. Visit British Athletics or find local athletics opportunities in England,Northern Ireland,Scotland and Wales.

3. Share your story and inspire others.

Are you inspired to try athletics? Or maybe you are a keen enthusiast already? Get in touch and tell us your experience of the sport by tweeting us on @bbcgetinspired, visiting us on Facebook or email us on getinspired@bbc.co.uk.

See our full list of activity guides for more inspiration.